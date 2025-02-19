Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 20

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP

The Portland Trail Blazers (23-32) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a six-game home win streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (32-20) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP. The matchup has an over/under of 226.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4.5 226 -180 +152

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (51.3%)

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 28-22-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 31-23-1 this season.

This season, 27 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 55 chances.

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under 49.1% of the time this year (27 of 55 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 25 opportunities at home, and it has covered 12 times in 27 opportunities on the road.

The Lakers have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (52%) than road tilts (51.9%).

This season, Portland is 17-11-0 at home against the spread (.607 winning percentage). Away, it is 14-12-1 ATS (.519).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (16 times out of 28) than on the road (11 of 27) this year.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 24.3 points, 9 assists and 7.7 boards.

Austin Reaves averages 19.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.2 assists.

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 27 points, 8 boards and 7.5 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made treys.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.4 points, 3 boards and 0.9 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists per game. He is also draining 42.6% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 6.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Per game, Scoot Henderson provides the Trail Blazers 12.4 points, 3 boards and 5.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

