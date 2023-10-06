Toledo vs UMass Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Toledo Rockets and the UMass Minutemen.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Toledo vs UMass Odds & Spread

Toledo: (-1200) | UMass: (+720) Spread: Toledo: -19.5 (-110) | UMass: +19.5 (-110)

Toledo: -19.5 (-110) | UMass: +19.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Toledo vs UMass Betting Trends

Toledo has one win against the spread this year.

Toledo has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 19.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been three Toledo games (of four) that went over the total this season.

UMass owns two wins against the spread this season.

UMass doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 19.5-point underdog or more this year.

UMass has played six games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Toledo vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (86.3%)

Toledo vs UMass Point Spread

Toledo is a 19.5-point favorite against UMass. Toledo is -110 to cover the spread, and UMass is -110.

Toledo vs UMass Over/Under

The over/under for Toledo-UMass on October 7 is 56.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Toledo vs UMass Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Toledo vs. UMass reveal Toledo as the favorite (-1200) and UMass as the underdog (+720).

Toledo vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Toledo 40.8 9 22.8 56 50.5 3 5 UMass 26.5 54 39.2 133 49.5 5 6

