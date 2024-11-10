Today's Best Bets for NFL Week 10

With four teams on a bye week and the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers traveling the Autobahn, Sunday's main NFL slate will feel a bit lighter than past weeks. Some of it may be also due to eight different quarterbacks in action that were the team's available starter two weeks ago.

There are sizable handicaps in most of Sunday's contests...which ones are correct?

Which value remains on the board in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's check it out.

Today's Best NFL Betting Picks

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

This Atlanta Falcons team will prove to be wholly untrustworthy if they can't cover four points against a team that verified itself as the NFL's worst a week ago.

The 2-7 Panthers dusted the New Orleans Saints after Chris Olave (concussion) left Week 9's contest. Olave won't play in Week 10, and his absence prompted the Saints to punt on 2024, dealing star corner Marshon Lattimore earlier this week. The team also fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday.

Of the 239 receiving yards New Orleans accrued in Week 4 against the Falcons, 173 of them are now on the sidelines due to injury. Derek Carr seems outmanned by the Falcons' litany of weapons, especially considering numberFire's second-worst schedule-adjusted run D should be also now be pretty crummy against the pass. Mason Tipton will be Carr's top wideout.

Division rivalries can get weird, but the Saints' -84 point differential on their six-game skid is getting worse by the week. This isn't even an amount of points that easily invites a backdoor cover.

Part of the reason New Orleans' outlook is so grim will be trying to slow down Bijan Robinson.

Robinson has topped 105 scrimmage yards in four straight games, and his role is better than a perceived split in raw carries with Tyler Allgeier might imply. He's logged 28.0 adjusted opportunities on a 66.8% snap rate in this stretch -- and this is with the Falcons' games showing a double-digit margin in the fourth quarter three times. That eases a few blowout concerns, as well.

As mentioned, the Saints' run D is soft. FanDuel Research's Week 10 NFL projections expect 116.4 scrimmage yards from the former top-10 pick on Sunday.

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals

The closest contest on the board, by moneyline, is this one. The New York Jets are 1.5-point favorites on the road against the Arizona Cardinals in a game that means plenty to both.

I'll take the new-look Planes. A mini-bye week since Halloween has likely helped interim coach Jeff Ulbrich slow down the whirlwind that came from their early-season schedule. Six of New York's first nine games have come against top-15 teams in numberFire's nERD power rankings. They're 2-1 in the three exceptions, and Arizona (23rd) should represent a breather despite their own 5-4 record.

The Cardinals' defense is fifth-worst against the pass and sixth-worst against the rush, according to nF's schedule-adjusted metrics. The struggling Chicago Bears were a perfect opponent to pull away for a win.

New York was finally able to get rolling with 21 offensive points against nF's 11th-ranked defense, and the Jets' fifth-ranked pass D should be a challenge for Kyler Murray. They're contrarian road favorites for a reason.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

As mentioned in our Week 10 NFL expert picks, I have a hard time seeing the reeling Dallas Cowboys defense fare better than the Philadelphia Eagles' last three opponents.

Philadelphia has scored at least 28 offensive points in their previous three games -- and that's not even counting any potential defensive contributions as the 'Boys turn to backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

The cupboard is stocked relatively full with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith off the injury report, adding to the aerial presence for an Eagles squad that's gotten it done on the ground. Set to battle nF's worst schedule-adjusted rush defense, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and the Philadelphia rushing attack is the rankings' fifth-best.

This is the weekend's third-fastest game in adjusted pace, and Dallas has allowed 39.3 points per game this season at home. Most of those local blowouts featured the plasubily returning Micah Parsons. There just aren't many arguments for the Cowboys slowing down the scoring in this one.

If Philly's in a position to score points, there's no better anytime touchdown bet in the league right now than the aforementioned Jalen Hurts at these odds.

The "Brotherly Shove" is still very much alive and well. Hurts has posted 4.00 rushing attempts per game inside the five-yard line, which is actually up from his rate in 2023 (3.53) despite having Barkley. He's scored eight times in eight games, including six in the last three.

Efficiency should be at a maximum against the Cowboys, an opponent he's oddly scored once against in the past three meetings. Could that explain this suppressed line?

We've got Hurts projected for 0.77 scrimmage touchdowns, which would imply -115 odds for at least one. Books will catch up to this in coming weeks, but for now, this might be a good spot for FanDuel's 30% Gronk Spike boost.

