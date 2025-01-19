Titans Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

There were several awful teams in the 2024 NFL season. Most are envious of the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee was so bad in the NFL's worst division that they were awarded the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a 3-14 record. Not much was expected of the team with Will Levis at quarterback, but he definitely floundered whatever expectations were there, being benched at several points in the season.

Trading key defensive starters midseason didn't help, either. That's why the team retained head coach Brian Callahan for a second season, but they moved on from general manager Ran Carthon. Since, Mike Borgonzi from the Kansas City Chiefs' front office has stepped into the role.

How will the Titans rebuilding in a workable division? Is a new franchise quarterback on the way to Music City?

Overall Offense: 31st

31st Pass Offense: 30th

30th Rush Offense: 29th

29th Overall Defense: 20th

20th Pass Defense: 17th

17th Rush Defense: 25th

Titans' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Jerome Baker, LB

Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT

Nick Folk, K

Quandre Diggs, S

Mason Rudolph, QB

Daniel Brunskill, OT

Tyler Boyd, WR

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR

Dillon Radunz, OT

Morgan Cox, LS

Daryl Worley, CB

Justin Hardee, CB

Nick Vannett, TE

Corey Levin, C

Josh Kelley, RB

Luke Gidfford, LB

Marlon Davidson, DT

James Lynch, DT

Garret Wallow, LB

Raekwon McMillan, LB

Julius Chestnut, RB (RFA)

Chance Campbell, LB (RFA)

Ryan Stonehouse, P (RFA)

Jack Gibbens, LB (ERFA)

Mike Brown, S (ERFA)

Otis Reese, LB (ERFA)

Andrew Rupcich, OT (ERFA)

Keondre Coburn, DT (ERFA)

Darrell Baker Jr., CB (ERFA)

TK McLendon Jr., DE (ERFA)

Here is Tennessee's lengthy list of free agents, according to Spotrac. This is why they enter the offseason with the 10th-most cap space ($50.3m) in the NFL.

For a 3-14 team, there is a surprising amount of must-return talent on the ledger. 5 of the Titans' top-10 graded defenders, via Pro Football Focus (PFF), are on this list. Jack Gibbens and Darrell Baker Jr. have enough protection to assume they'll be back, but Sebastian Joseph-Day, Quandre Diggs, and Jerome Baker were positive contributors, as well.

They'll have some decisions to make on how to reshape a disappointing wide reciever room with Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on expiring deals. Westbrook-Ikhine broke out with nine touchdowns catches for a poor passing offense.

Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph could also return if the team moves on from Levis.

Titans' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

1st overall

2nd round

4th round

4th round (via the Seattle Seahawks)

5th round

5th round (via the Kansas City Chiefs)

6th round

7th round

(NOTE: This list does not fully include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

The Titans have been wheelin' and dealin' some of their picks in recent years.

Tennessee's third-rounder belongs to the Chiefs in exchange for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, but they recouped a fifth from K.C. in the deal that sent DeAndre Hopkins out.

The team also has an additional fourth-rounder from the trade that sent Ernest Jones IV to the Seahawks.

The lack of a third-round pick is why some ponder if the Titans should consider trading the first overall draft pick for additional capital. The Las Vegas Raiders have two third-rounders that could be of interest. However, I mocked the Titans my top overall quarterback, Cam Ward of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, in my initial 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Titans' Top Offseason Needs

Improved Quarterback Play

Another Impact Pass-Catcher

Offensive Line Upgrades

Early in the offseason, I'm highlighting the Titans as a potential worst-to-first contender in the NFL's weakest division.

If Ward's FBS-best 88.7 QBR can translate to the NFL as well as Jayden Daniels' 95.7 QBR did, Tennessee has two good backs (Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears) to support him, and Calvin Ridley is a great start on the outside.

Tennessee's season ultimately unraveled at QB, earning PFF's lowest passing grade (56.9) as an offense. You hate to blame one position, but Levis' -0.26 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) were the worst of any NFL quarterback with at least 300 drop backs. That's why the team retained Callahan to presumably get a real shot with either Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

They can make additional strides to help them, though. The Titans also had the worst run-blocking grade at PFF, and their pass-blocking grade was eighth-worst. Tennessee's tackle tandem of JC Latham and John Ojukwu weren't bad, but the interior -- particularly at center -- needs help that's probably best addressed in free agency.

Of course, Ridley alone isn't an elite core of weapons, so Tennessee could look for a wideout or tight end in the draft. They have to be a marquee Tee Higgins spot should the star wideout end up leaving the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tennessee's defense wasn't bad in unmanageable circumstances despite 21 total misses games from a phenomenal cornerback duo, L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. Their health alone could allow Music City's defense, eighth in yards per play allowed (5.2) despite the absences, to really shine for its rookie quarterback.

