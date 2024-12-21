Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: NBCS-BA, FDSNX, and KARE 11

The Golden State Warriors (14-12) are slight underdogs (by 3 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-12) on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3 215.5 -156 +132

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (65.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 11-15-0 against the spread this season.

In the Warriors' 26 games this year, they have 15 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 13 times this season.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 12 of 26 opportunities (46.2%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed worse when playing at home, covering four times in 13 home games, and seven times in 13 road games.

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (53.8%) than away games (46.2%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Golden State has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 7-5-0 record) than on the road (.571, 8-6-0).

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have finished over six of 12 times at home (50%), and six of 14 away (42.9%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 4 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 20.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 assists and 10.7 rebounds.

Naz Reid averages 11.8 points, 5.2 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.2 points, 4.3 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 22 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists for the Warriors.

Dennis Schroder averages 17.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He is also sinking 44.2% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins provides the Warriors 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Warriors are receiving 8.9 points, 6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Draymond Green.

The Warriors are getting 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jonathan Kuminga.

