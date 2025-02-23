Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSOK

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (45-10) are 9-point favorites against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-26) Sunday, February 23, 2025 at Target Center. The game tips off at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, FDSN, and FDSOK. The over/under is set at 227.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9 227.5 -391 +310

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (58.3%)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have gone 35-19-1 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have played 57 games, with 24 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 28 times out of 57 chances this season.

Timberwolves games this year have eclipsed the over/under 31 times in 57 opportunities (54.4%).

Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread in home games (20-8-1) than it does in away games (15-11-0).

When playing at home, the Thunder exceed the over/under 58.6% of the time (17 of 29 games). They've hit the over in 42.3% of games on the road (11 of 26 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.310, 9-19-1 record) than on the road (.536, 15-13-0).

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (16 times out of 29) than away (15 of 28) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 boards.

Jalen Williams averages 20.9 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 12 boards.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.9 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.9 points, 1.6 assists and 4.2 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 43.9% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.2 triples (second in NBA).

The Timberwolves are receiving 11 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves are receiving 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Naz Reid.

The Timberwolves are receiving 11.6 points, 5.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker gives the Timberwolves 8.9 points, 3.1 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

