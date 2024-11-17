Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: AZFamily and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-6) square off against the Phoenix Suns (9-4) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSN. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 220.5 -290 +235

Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (64.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Suns have played 13 games, with four wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total eight times this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in nine of 13 opportunities (69.2%).

Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread at home (2-4-0) than it does in road games (3-4-0).

The Timberwolves have gone over the total less often at home, hitting the over in three of six home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in five of seven games (71.4%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results on the road (3-4-0) than at home (1-5-0).

Suns games have gone above the over/under less often at home (four times out of six) than on the road (five of seven) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 28.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Julius Randle is averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 64.3% from the field (fourth in league).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 53.7% from the field and 45.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.1 points, 1.7 assists and 3.5 boards.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 22.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Suns.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 6.6 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is draining 55.3% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Per game, Tyus Jones provides the Suns 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Suns get 9.8 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 4 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

