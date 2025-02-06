Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: SCHN and FDSN

The Houston Rockets (32-18) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (28-23) after losing three road games in a row. The Rockets are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The matchup's point total is set at 214.5.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -1.5 214.5 -124 +106

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (52.2%)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 29 times this season (29-20-1).

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 21-29-1 this season.

This season, 27 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 51 chances.

The Timberwolves have hit the over 54.9% of the time this year (28 of 51 games with a set point total).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 12 times in 23 games at home, and it has covered 17 times in 27 games on the road.

When playing at home, the Rockets exceed the total 43.5% of the time (10 of 23 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 63% of games (17 of 27).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.240, 6-18-1 record) than away (.577, 15-11-0).

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under more often at home (15 times out of 25) than on the road (13 of 26) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.2 points, 10.6 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averages 21.3 points, 4.3 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Amen Thompson averages 13.7 points, 8.1 boards and 3.1 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.6 points, 1.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Tari Eason averages 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 26.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is also draining 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.1 triples per game (second in league).

The Timberwolves are getting 10.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.

Naz Reid averages 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves are getting 11 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

Mike Conley averages 8.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is sinking 36.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

