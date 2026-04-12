Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-55) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (48-33) after losing eight road games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 7 points in the contest, which starts at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 232.5 -280 +230

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (80.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 37-44-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 44-34-2 this year.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in 40 of 81 opportunities (49.4%).

Minnesota has a worse record against the spread in home games (17-23-0) than it does on the road (20-21-0).

The Timberwolves have exceeded the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 40 home matchups (32.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 23 of 41 games (56.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.634, 26-14-1 record) than on the road (.450, 18-20-1).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over 21 of 41 times at home (51.2%), and 19 of 40 on the road (47.5%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field and 31.5% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.8 points, 5 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 68.2% from the field (first in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are getting 11.5 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Derik Queen.

Per game, Saddiq Bey gives the Pelicans 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Zion Williamson averages 21 points, 5.7 boards and 3.2 assists. He is sinking 60% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).

Jeremiah Fears' numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

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