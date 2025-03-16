Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN, KJZZ, and KARE 11

The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-29) are big, 13-point favorites as they look to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (15-52) on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Target Center. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSN, KJZZ, and KARE 11. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -13 231.5 -752 +530

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (84.5%)

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 31-36-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 35-31-1 against the spread this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 38 times out of 67 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 39 of 67 set point totals (58.2%).

Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (12-20-1) than it does in away games (19-16-0).

When playing at home, the Timberwolves exceed the over/under 60.6% of the time (20 of 33 games). They've hit the over in 51.4% of road games (18 of 35 contests).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (19-15-0) than at home (16-16-1).

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less frequently at home (18 of 33, 54.5%) than on the road (21 of 34, 61.8%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 27.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).

Julius Randle averages 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 14.7 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.6 points, 6 boards and 2 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 65.5% from the floor (fifth in league).

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is also draining 72.5% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Collin Sexton averages 18 points, 2.9 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gets the Jazz 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Filipowski averages 8.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

