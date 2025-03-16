Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: FDSN, KJZZ, and KARE 11
The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-29) are big, 13-point favorites as they look to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (15-52) on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Target Center. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSN, KJZZ, and KARE 11. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Timberwolves
|-13
|231.5
|-752
|+530
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Timberwolves win (84.5%)
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves are 31-36-1 against the spread this season.
- The Jazz are 35-31-1 against the spread this season.
- Timberwolves games have gone over the total 38 times out of 67 chances this season.
- Jazz games this year have hit the over on 39 of 67 set point totals (58.2%).
- Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (12-20-1) than it does in away games (19-16-0).
- When playing at home, the Timberwolves exceed the over/under 60.6% of the time (20 of 33 games). They've hit the over in 51.4% of road games (18 of 35 contests).
- Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (19-15-0) than at home (16-16-1).
- In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less frequently at home (18 of 33, 54.5%) than on the road (21 of 34, 61.8%).
Timberwolves Leaders
- Anthony Edwards averages 27.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).
- Julius Randle averages 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
- Naz Reid is averaging 14.7 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.6 points, 6 boards and 2 assists.
- Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 65.5% from the floor (fifth in league).
Jazz Leaders
- Walker Kessler averages 11.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is also draining 72.5% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).
- Collin Sexton averages 18 points, 2.9 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.
- Per game, Isaiah Collier gets the Jazz 7.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Kyle Filipowski averages 8.5 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
