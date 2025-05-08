Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 8

Will Kerry Carpenter or Kerry Carpenter go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Adael Amador (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games James Farmer (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Jace Jung (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jace Jung (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies