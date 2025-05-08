MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 8
Will Kerry Carpenter or Kerry Carpenter go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- James Farmer (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Jace Jung (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jace Jung (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- James Farmer (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jace Jung (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jace Jung (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games