Timberwolves vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 10

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSSUN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (3-5) on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Target Center as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSN and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7.5 -112 -108 218.5 -108 -112 -319 +260

Timberwolves vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (72.7%)

Timberwolves vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total six times out of eight chances this season.

The Heat have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season (four of eight games with a set point total).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread on the road (2-2-0) than it has at home (2-3-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total three times in five opportunities this season (60%). In away games, they have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

Miami has performed better against the spread away (3-1-0) than at home (0-4-0) this year.

Heat games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (two of four) and away (two of four) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 29 points, 5.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 48.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 5.6 made 3-pointers (first in NBA).

Julius Randle is averaging 21.6 points, 4.4 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert averages 11.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 14 points, 5.8 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 37.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 15.5 points, 9 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also sinking 39.7% of his shots from the floor.

Tyler Herro averages 22.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is also sinking 50% of his shots from the field and 45.1% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per contest (sixth in league).

The Heat receive 16.1 points per game from Jimmy Butler, plus 4.8 boards and 4.9 assists.

The Heat are getting 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Terry Rozier.

The Heat get 7.9 points per game from Nikola Jovic, plus 3.9 boards and 1.5 assists.

