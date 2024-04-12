Timberwolves vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN and Peachtree TV

The Minnesota Timberwolves (55-25) host the Atlanta Hawks (36-44) after winning three home games in a row. The Timberwolves are double-digit favorites by 13 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 12, 2024. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -13 -110 -110 226.5 -110 -110 -667 +480

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a record of 40-38-2 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 28 wins against the spread in 80 games this year.

This season, 40 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total.

Hawks games this year have gone over the total in 44 of 80 opportunities (55%).

Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-20-1) than it does on the road (22-18-1).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in 18 of 39 home matchups (46.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 22 of 41 games (53.7%).

Atlanta has performed better against the spread at home (15-26-0) than on the road (13-26-0) this season.

Hawks games have gone above the over/under 65.9% of the time at home (27 of 41), and 43.6% of the time on the road (17 of 39).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 12.9 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 65.5% from the floor (second in league).

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Mike Conley is averaging 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Dejounte Murray averages 22.5 points for the Hawks, plus 5.4 boards and 6.4 assists.

Per game, Trae Young gets the Hawks 26.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Clint Capela averages 11.5 points, 10.6 boards and 1.2 assists. He is making 57% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Bogdan Bogdanovic gives the Hawks 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.