Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (86-75) vs. Chicago White Sox (40-121)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-240) | CHW: (+198)

DET: (-240) | CHW: (+198) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

DET: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda (Tigers) - 3-6, 5.93 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 4-10, 4.37 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (3-6, 5.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.37 ERA). When Maeda starts, his team is 6-10-0 against the spread this season. Maeda's team has been victorious in 20% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-4. The White Sox have gone 9-10-0 against the spread when Cannon starts. The White Sox are 5-13 in Cannon's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (72.3%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +198 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -240 favorite at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the White Sox. The Tigers are -110 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -110.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Tigers-White Sox on Sept. 29, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 34, or 58.6%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has been listed as a favorite of -240 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 77 of 156 chances this season.

The Tigers are 85-71-0 against the spread in their 156 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 31 of the 146 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (21.2%).

Chicago is 7-34 (winning only 17.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-82-6).

The White Sox have a 62-92-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 134 hits and an OBP of .349, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481. He's batting .263.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Matt Vierling has 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualifying batters, he is 59th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Vierling brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .231 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Colt Keith has hit 13 homers with a team-high .381 SLG this season.

Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 74 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .583.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.404) while pacing the White Sox in hits (139). He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 114th and he is 88th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .229 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 116th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has an on-base percentage of .303, a team-best for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez has 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks while batting .241.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/23/2024: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/22/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/21/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/31/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

