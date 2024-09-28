Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB squads playing on Saturday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (86-74) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-121)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-215) | CHW: (+180)

DET: (-215) | CHW: (+180) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120)

DET: -1.5 (-100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Beau Brieske (Tigers) - 4-4, 3.56 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 1-0, 1.93 ERA

The Tigers will call on Beau Brieske (4-4) against the White Sox and Sean Burke (1-0). Brieske and his team have a record of 8-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Brieske's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Burke has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox went 1-1-0. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Burke starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (65.4%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-White Sox, Detroit is the favorite at -215, and Chicago is +180 playing on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-100 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -120 to cover.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-White Sox game on Sept. 28, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (58.6%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 2-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -215 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of their 156 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 85-71-0 in 156 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 146 total times this season. They've finished 31-115 in those games.

Chicago is 10-51 (winning only 16.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-82-6).

The White Sox have covered 40.3% of their games this season, going 62-92-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 134 hits and an OBP of .351, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .485. He's batting .265.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 47th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Greene hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles and two RBI.

Matt Vierling is batting .258 with 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Vierling enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .231 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Colt Keith has 133 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.311/.382.

Kerry Carpenter has 17 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Carpenter has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .385 with two home runs and three RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has a team-best slugging percentage (.405) while pacing the White Sox in hits (138). He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .226 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .288.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 118th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets a has .303 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is batting .241 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/23/2024: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/22/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/21/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/31/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

