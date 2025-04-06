Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:13 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (4-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-6)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and CHSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-180) | CHW: (+152)

DET: (-180) | CHW: (+152) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142)

DET: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA vs Martín Pérez (White Sox) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Jackson Jobe against the White Sox and Martin Perez (1-0). Jobe helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Jobe's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Perez has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Perez start this season -- they won.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (61.3%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. White Sox reveal Detroit as the favorite (-180) and Chicago as the underdog (+152) on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -142 to cover.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-White Sox game on April 6, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with two wins in the three contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has been listed as a favorite of -180 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their eight opportunities.

The Tigers are 5-3-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 2-6 in those games.

Chicago is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers eight times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-2-1).

The White Sox have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 13 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .722, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .361 batting average and an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 17th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Greene will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .455 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI.

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with an OBP of .472 this season while batting .345 with six walks and six runs scored. He's slugging .655.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 21st, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Torkelson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .250 with a .607 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Carpenter enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI.

Dillon Dingler has one home run, six RBI and a batting average of .400 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has racked up a team-best OBP (.355) and slugging percentage (.517), while pacing the White Sox in hits (nine, while batting .310).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Benintendi heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a home run and three RBI.

Brooks Baldwin is batting .318 with a double and a home run. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Nick Maton is batting .167 with two home runs and four walks.

Michael A. Taylor has a home run and a walk while batting .250.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/23/2024: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/22/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!