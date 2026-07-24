Saratoga Race Course Weekend Picks, 7/25/2026 and 7/26/2026

Key Takeaways:

Saratoga delivers a strong weekend of racing, with Grade 1 and Grade 2 stakes complemented by deep allowance and starter races that offer betting value.

Fast, dry conditions are expected, making late scratches the primary variable rather than weather or changing track conditions.

Crossover Capital & Paige Turner: Crossover Capital brings major upside off an impressive debut, while Paige Turner is an intriguing longshot trying turf and routing for the first time.

Directive & Counting Stars: Directive offers upset potential with tactical speed and room to improve, while Counting Stars brings proven Grade 1 form over the course and distance.

Momentum Files & Art Fair: Both 8-1 shots fit the race well, with Momentum Files benefiting from the rail and Art Fair offering proven seven-furlong ability for a hot new barn.

The Saratoga summer meet is in full swing, and this weekend has no shortage of top-notch action. Saturday’s 12-race card includes a pair of graded stakes: the Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) for three-year-old fillies and the Alfred G. Vanderbilt (G2) for older sprinters. Sunday’s action is highlighted by the Honorable Miss (G2) for filly and mare sprinters.

The graded-stakes action isn't all there is, however. Both cards are full of action all day long at the full range of distance and surfaces, with full fields and six-figure purses all day long. The Saturday card gets underway at 12:35 p.m. EDT; Sunday starts at 1:10 p.m. EDT. You can be a part of the action by watching and wagering both days through FanDuel!

The weather should be beautiful on Saturday and Sunday in Saratoga Springs, with temperatures in the mid-80s. Rain is extremely unlikely. However, scratches can happen for any reason, so don't forget to check the scratches and changes the mornings of the races. An informed bettor is a smart bettor, and those last-minute changes can affect the pace and class balances.

Horse Racing: Saratoga Picks and Expert Insights

Here are three best bets for Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26:

Saturday, Race 8: Allowance optional claiming, three-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles on the turf - Crossover Capital, Paige Turner

FanDuel odds: 5-1 and 12-1

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This is a first-level allowance field of turf fillies, a mix of new faces as well as horses who have been trying at the stakes level and are dropping to try and get back in the win column. The newest of new faces is Crossover Capital (5-1) for trainer Chad Brown, and she brims with upside. She debuted June 21 at Monmouth in a race at this distance, making a well-timed run and clearing off to win by 2 ¼ lengths. Brown shines with last-out maiden winners, and he puts Flavien Prat aboard, which is a confidence-building move. The late foot she produced into a modest pace in that debut race was good, and if she can show that again in this race, she should be hard to hold off at the end.

Most of these horses have turf experience – Paige Turner (12-1) does not, as all five of her starts have come between six and seven furlongs on dirt. However, she has every chance to take to it. After all, both of her half-siblings to have started have won on the turf, including Speed Boat Beach, who was a Grade 3 winner going a mile on the grass – and also a Grade 1 winner at seven furlongs on dirt, setting a precedent for versatility. Trainer Cherie DeVaux is getting a hot start to the Saratoga meet, and she is strong with horses trying a route for the first time. If Paige Turner can harness her tactical speed on the stretch out, she has long shot appeal.

Saturday, Race 10: Coaching Club American Oaks (G1), 1 ⅛ miles on the dirt - Directive, Counting Stars

FanDuel odds: 6-1 and 2-1

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This race is an exciting rematch of some of the marquee horses in the sophomore filly division – Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Always a Runner, Acorn (G1) winner Counting Stars, Ashland (G1) runner-up Zany – alongside some exciting new faces in the division.

Always a Runner is going to be the shorter-priced horse from the Chad Brown barn, but more interesting from a betting perspective is his new face Directive (6-1). She needed her debut – 6 ½ furlongs was always going to be too short – but has thrived stretching out. She broke her maiden at a mile on the Aqueduct slop in wire-to-wire fashion, and then stalked and pounced to win a first-level allowance over the same course and distance as the CCA Oaks. Without a ton of speed in his race, her ability to be forward under high-percentage rider Flavien Prat is a plus, whether she ends up setting the pace or just stalking it if another horse chooses to go – perhaps La Rascasse, who has the more challenging draw inside of her. Her allowance win showed that this is the kind of distance where she needed to be all along, and a reasonable step forward off that effort makes her an exciting prospect to upset the usual suspects.

Counting Stars (2-1) will be one of the favorites, but she shapes as a serious contender once again. She ran a good third behind Always a Runner in the Kentucky Oaks, and then turned the tables on her in dazzling fashion in the Acorn – which was run over the same course and distance as this race. In that race she was also able to track and take over despite drawing near the inside, a skill that makes this rail draw less of a concern. It also stands out that Irad Ortiz, Jr. sticks with her instead of riding beaten Kentucky Oaks favorite Zany, who he has been the regular rider for since last year.

Sunday, Race 7: $55,000 starter allowance, non-winners of a race other than maiden, claiming, or state-bred allowance, seven furlongs on the dirt - Momentum Files, Art Fair

FanDuel odds: 8-1 and 8-1

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This seven-furlong starter allowance drew a field of 11, and has some long-shot options. So, whether your betting strategy depends on Grand Job in the Honorable Miss next on the card, or you’re swinging for the fences, it’s nice to have some prices in a big field to lead into that.

There’s a decent amount of early speed in this race, but Momentum Files (8-1) is among the fastest of it, and he gets to gun it from the rail. The rail has been very kind, particularly with speed horses, in these seven-furlong dirt sprints at Saratoga. Momentum files comes off of a victory going seven furlongs June 14 at Aqueduct in a conditioned claimer – and though this is a step up, the race was a good enough effort that if he can run back to something similar, he’ll be in the picture at a price late. It’s also good to see that he has been able to win from inside posts – he broke from the fence last out, as well as in his maiden win back in March – and has been able to battle up front and keep on. Especially if inside speed is playing well, give him a long look.

One of those horses he may have to battle with is Art Fair (8-1). A son of exquisite seven-furlong sire Munnings, he has already shown ability at this distance – in three starts at the trip, he has a victory in an optional claimer at Tampa, and then two money finishes over sloppy tracks at Keeneland and Saratoga. He is better over a fast track, something he’ll catch on Sunday. He is fast enough to be involved from the outset, so he should be nice and fit third off the layoff, and he has been claimed to the red-hot barn of Horacio De Paz. In short, there’s a lot to like at a price.

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