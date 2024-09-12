Tigers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 12:19 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies.

Tigers vs Rockies Game Info

Detroit Tigers (75-71) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-92)

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: COLR

Tigers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-290) | COL: (+235)

DET: (-290) | COL: (+235) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106)

DET: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106) Total: 7 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Tigers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 16-4, 2.53 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 2-10, 4.96 ERA

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (16-4) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-10). Skubal's team is 14-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team is 13-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 12-14-0 against the spread when Feltner starts. The Rockies have an 8-17 record in Feltner's 25 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (71.6%)

Tigers vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Rockies reveal Detroit as the favorite (-290) and Colorado as the underdog (+235) on the road.

Tigers vs Rockies Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are -128 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +106.

Tigers vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Tigers-Rockies on Sept. 12, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 30, or 56.6%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Detroit this season, with a -290 moneyline set for this game.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 74 of their 143 opportunities.

In 143 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 77-66-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have put together a 51-88 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.7% of those games).

Colorado is 4-4 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-71-1).

The Rockies have gone 69-75-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 119 hits and an OBP of .357, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Greene has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .476 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and eight RBI.

Matt Vierling leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 55th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in the majors.

Vierling takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Colt Keith leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.383) powered by 30 extra-base hits.

Keith has picked up a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .289 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has 14 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle is batting .266 with 24 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 40th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar's 157 hits and .464 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ryan McMahon has accumulated a team-high .334 on-base percentage.

Charlie Blackmon has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks while batting .248.

Tigers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/11/2024: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/10/2024: 11-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/2/2023: 14-9 DET (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

14-9 DET (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/1/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/30/2023: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/24/2022: 6-2 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/23/2022: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/23/2022: 13-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

