Tigers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Tigers vs Rays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (83-74) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (78-79)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-124) | TB: (+106)

DET: (-124) | TB: (+106) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+168) | TB: +1.5 (-205)

DET: -1.5 (+168) | TB: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 6-6, 4.86 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 8-9, 3.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Keider Montero (6-6) to the mound, while Zack Littell (8-9) will answer the bell for the Rays. Montero's team is 11-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Montero starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Rays are 16-12-0 against the spread when Littell starts. The Rays have an 8-8 record in Littell's 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56.7%)

Tigers vs Rays Moneyline

Detroit is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +106 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Rays Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+168 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -205 to cover.

Tigers vs Rays Over/Under

The Tigers-Rays game on Sept. 25 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (56.4%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 26-15 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of their 153 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 83-70-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 38 of the 83 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.8%).

Tampa Bay is 21-31 (winning 40.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-84-5 record against the over/under.

The Rays have collected an 83-72-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 129 hits and an OBP of .350 this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .483.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Matt Vierling has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging in the major leagues.

Colt Keith has hit 13 homers with a team-high .379 SLG this season.

Kerry Carpenter has 17 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .287 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up an on-base percentage of .342, a slugging percentage of .417, and has 157 hits, all club-highs for the Rays (while batting .282).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 34th and he is 73rd in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 19 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks while batting .242. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Christopher Morel has 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .197.

Jose Caballero has 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .230.

Tigers vs Rays Head to Head

4/24/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/6/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/5/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/2/2023: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/1/2023: 12-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/30/2023: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/7/2022: 7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!