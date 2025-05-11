Tigers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (26-13) vs. Texas Rangers (18-21)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and RSN

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | TEX: (+102)

DET: (-120) | TEX: (+102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162)

DET: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 4-2, 3.03 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 3-2, 2.03 ERA

The probable starters are Reese Olson (4-2) for the Tigers and Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) for the Rangers. Olson's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Olson's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Eovaldi starts, the Rangers have gone 3-5-0 against the spread. The Rangers have a 1-3 record in Eovaldi's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (62.5%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -120 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Rangers are +162 to cover, while the Tigers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Tigers-Rangers contest on May 11, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 17, or 77.3%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 17-4 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 38 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 23-15-0 against the spread in their 38 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 31.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-15).

Texas has a 5-14 record (winning only 26.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 39 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-27-0).

The Rangers have collected a 22-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.4% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (35) this season while batting .250 with 21 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .543.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .284 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .276 with a .504 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has a slugging percentage of .472, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .330 with an on-base percentage of .403.

Smith takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Wyatt Langford leads his team with 29 hits and a .341 OBP. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .481.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .226 with seven doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Corey Seager is hitting .281 with three doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Tigers vs Rangers Head to Head

5/9/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/5/2024: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/4/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/16/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/15/2024: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/29/2023: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/28/2023: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!