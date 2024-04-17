Tigers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Texas Rangers.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (10-8) vs. Texas Rangers (10-9)

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Time: 1:10 PM ET

Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Coverage: MLB Network

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-112) | TEX: (-104)

DET: (-112) | TEX: (-104) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158)

DET: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda (Tigers) - 0-1, 6.00 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (0-1) versus the Rangers and Jack Leiter. Maeda and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Maeda's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Leiter did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (50.8%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -112 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Rangers are +158 to cover, while the Tigers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

Tigers versus Rangers, on April 18, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 5-5 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in six of their 17 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 5-12-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 66.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-3).

Texas is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-10-0).

The Rangers have covered 52.6% of their games this season, going 10-9-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .372. He has a .222 batting average and a slugging percentage of .413.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 124th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Mark Canha has 12 hits, which leads Detroit batters this season. He's batting .211 with seven extra-base hits. He's also slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among qualifiers, he is 138th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .583 this season.

Carpenter brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.296) thanks to six extra-base hits.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .410 slugging percentage, which paces the Rangers. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia's 21 hits and .536 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .304 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 38th, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 29th in slugging.

Evan Carter is batting .200 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Corey Seager has a .384 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Tigers vs Rangers Head to Head

4/17/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/16/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/15/2024: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/19/2022: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/26/2022: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/29/2023: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/28/2023: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/27/2023: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/26/2023: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/31/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

