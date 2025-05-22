Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (28-20) vs. Houston Astros (25-24)

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-130) | HOU: (+110)

SEA: (-130) | HOU: (+110) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+120) | HOU: +1.5 (-144)

SEA: -1.5 (+120) | HOU: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 0-1, 7.88 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby and the Astros will counter with Lance McCullers (0-1, 7.88 ERA). In games Kirby pitched with a spread last season, his team was 15-18-0 ATS. Kirby and his team won as favorites in 52.2% of his 23 appearances last season with a moneyline. The Astros have a 1-2-0 ATS record in McCullers' three starts that had a set spread. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for one McCullers start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (50.5%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

The Mariners vs Astros moneyline has Seattle as a -130 favorite, while Houston is a +110 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Mariners are +120 to cover, and the Astros are -144.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

Mariners versus Astros on May 22 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has been victorious 14 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 47 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 47 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 24-23-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won seven of the 15 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.7%).

Houston has gone 3-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (50%).

In the 49 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-27-2).

The Astros have put together a 26-23-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 43 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .249 with 26 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .584.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Raleigh has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has hit nine homers this season while driving in 28 runs. He's batting .231 this season and slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jorge Polanco has 37 hits this season and has a slash line of .298/.353/.589.

J.P. Crawford has 43 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has put up an on-base percentage of .378 and has 48 hits, both team-high numbers for the Astros. He's batting .270 and slugging .483.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 34th in slugging.

Paredes takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with six home runs, five walks and 11 RBIs.

Jeremy Pena's .438 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Jake Meyers is batting .306 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Jose Altuve is hitting .238 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

4/9/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/25/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/20/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/19/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/30/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

