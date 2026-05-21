Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (20-29) vs. Cleveland Guardians (28-22)

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CleGuardians.TV

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

DET: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-215) | CLE: -1.5 (+176)

DET: +1.5 (-215) | CLE: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-2, 2.43 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 3-1, 3.40 ERA

The Tigers will look to Casey Mize (2-2) against the Guardians and Joey Cantillo (3-1). Mize's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Mize's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have gone 8-2-0 ATS in Cantillo's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have a 4-1 record in Cantillo's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (57.9%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -116 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Guardians are +176 to cover, while the Tigers are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

Tigers versus Guardians on May 21 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (52%) in those games.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 48 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 48 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 24-24-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 11 of the 21 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (52.4%).

Cleveland has a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 47 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-22-0).

The Guardians have covered 53.2% of their games this season, going 25-22-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is hitting .288 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 28 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .391 while slugging .412.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two walks.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 58 hits and an OBP of .433, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .491. He's batting .335.

His batting average is second among qualified players, his on-base percentage first, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Greene heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has 37 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.314/.452.

Matt Vierling is batting .212 with a .286 OBP and 19 RBI for Detroit this season.

Vierling brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .236. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 34th and he is 70th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter's .470 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .404. Both lead the Guardians.

Angel Martinez's 40 hits lead his team.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

5/19/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/2/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/1/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

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