Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Oakland Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (71-71) vs. Oakland Athletics (62-80)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-164) | OAK: (+138)

DET: (-164) | OAK: (+138) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125)

DET: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brenan Hanifee (Tigers) - 0-1, 1.47 ERA vs Brady Basso (Athletics) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Tigers will call on Brenan Hanifee (0-1) against the Athletics and Brady Basso. Hanifee helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Hanifee's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Basso never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53.4%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Athletics-Tigers, Oakland is the underdog at +138, and Detroit is -164 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are +104 to cover, and the Athletics are -125.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Athletics on Sept. 7 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (54%) in those games.

This year Detroit has won seven of 12 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 71 of their 139 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 74-65-0 in 139 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 39.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (49-76).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Oakland has a 19-42 record (winning just 31.1% of its games).

The Athletics have had an over/under set by bookmakers 141 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-74-2).

The Athletics are 76-65-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 113 hits and an OBP of .353, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .479.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Matt Vierling leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to 46 extra-base hits. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage 106th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Colt Keith has collected 118 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Keith enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a walk and two RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has 14 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has 140 hits with a .373 on-base percentage and a .589 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .301.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Rooker heads into this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .452 with three doubles, five home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

JJ Bleday has 38 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .246. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 81st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .270 with 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 30 walks.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks while batting .221.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head

9/6/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/7/2024: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/6/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/24/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/23/2023: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2023: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/21/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/6/2023: 9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/5/2023: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.