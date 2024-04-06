Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Oakland Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (6-2) vs. Oakland Athletics (2-7)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-196) | OAK: (+164)

DET: (-196) | OAK: (+164) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+106) | OAK: +1.5 (-128)

DET: -1.5 (+106) | OAK: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA vs Joseph Boyle (Athletics) - 0-1, 23.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Jack Flaherty to the mound, while Joseph Boyle (0-1) will take the ball for the Athletics. Flaherty and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Flaherty's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Boyle has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for one Boyle start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (60.3%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Athletics-Tigers, Oakland is the underdog at +164, and Detroit is -196 playing at home.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +106 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -128.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

Tigers versus Athletics, on April 7, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in four of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has played as a favorite of -196 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their eight opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 22.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-7).

Oakland has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Athletics have played in nine games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-3-0).

The Athletics have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 5-4-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Mark Canha leads Detroit with five hits and an OBP of .375 this season. He has a .200 batting average and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 142nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Riley Greene is hitting .138 with two home runs and five walks, while slugging .345 with an on-base percentage of .265.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 186th in batting average, 159th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Carson Kelly has six hits this season and has a slash line of .353/.389/.588.

Colten Keith has no home runs, but two RBI and a batting average of .208 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

JJ Bleday has a .471 slugging percentage, which paces the Athletics. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

J.D. Davis' nine hits, .375 on-base percentage and .586 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .310.

His batting average is 48th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Brent Rooker has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .214.

Abraham Toro is hitting .091 with a home run and three walks.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/6/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/24/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/23/2023: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2023: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/21/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/21/2022: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2022: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/9/2022: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/6/2023: 9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!