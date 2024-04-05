Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Oakland Athletics.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (6-1) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-7)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-156) | OAK: (+132)

DET: (-156) | OAK: (+132) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162)

DET: -1.5 (+134) | OAK: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda (Tigers) - 0-0, 16.20 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda for the Tigers and Paul Blackburn for the Athletics. Maeda and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Maeda's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Blackburn has started only one game with a set spread, which the Athletics covered. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for one Blackburn start this season -- they won.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (60.7%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has Detroit as a -156 favorite, while Oakland is a +132 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +134 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -162.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Athletics contest on April 6 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have been listed as the favorite four times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

Detroit has been listed as a favorite of -156 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in three of their seven games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In seven games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 3-4-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won one of the eight games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (12.5%).

Oakland has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Athletics have had an over/under set by bookmakers eight times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-2-0).

The Athletics have a 4-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Mark Canha leads Detroit in OBP (.429) and total hits (five) this season. He's batting .238 batting average while slugging .571.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 111th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Riley Greene is batting .160 with two home runs and five walks, while slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 174th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Gio Urshela has an OPS of 1.059, fueled by an OBP of .471 and a team-best slugging percentage of .588 this season.

Urshela takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with two doubles and three RBI.

Colten Keith is batting .200 with a .333 OBP and two RBI for Detroit this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

JJ Bleday has racked up an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .533. Both lead the Athletics. He's batting .300.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

J.D. Davis' eight hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .308 while slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average ranks 49th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Abraham Toro has a home run and three walks while batting .091.

Nick Allen is batting .217 with two doubles.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head

4/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/24/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/23/2023: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2023: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/21/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/21/2022: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2022: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/6/2023: 9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/5/2023: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/4/2023: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

