Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

The Detroit Tigers versus the Oakland Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (5-1) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-6)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-245) | OAK: (+200)

DET: (-245) | OAK: (+200) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110)

DET: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 1-0, 00.00 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 0-1, 12.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (1-0) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-1) will take the ball for the Athletics. Skubal and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Skubal's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Sears has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Sears start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (71.1%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Athletics, Detroit is the favorite at -245, and Oakland is +200 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Athletics. The Tigers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Athletics are -110.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Tigers-Athletics contest on April 5, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have yet to lose any of the three games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Detroit the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -245 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in two of six chances this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have a 1-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

Oakland has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +200 or longer.

The Athletics have had an over/under set by oddsmakers seven times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-2-0).

The Athletics have a 3-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene is batting .143 with two home runs and five walks. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 181st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.

Mark Canha leads Detroit with four hits and an OBP of .417 this season. He's batting .222 and slugging .444.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 127th, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Carson Kelly is batting .286 with a .500 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Colten Keith has been key for Detroit with four hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .250.

Keith has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

JJ Bleday has a .593 slugging percentage, which paces the Athletics. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is 39th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Bleday enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

J.D. Davis' eight hits and .417 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .364 while slugging .727.

He is 29th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage in the majors.

Shea Langeliers has a home run and a walk while batting .235.

Nick Allen has two doubles while batting .263.

