Tigers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Houston Astros.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Tigers vs Astros Game Info

Detroit Tigers (34-47) vs. Houston Astros (40-43)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and SCHN

Tigers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-112) | HOU: (-104)

DET: (-112) | HOU: (-104) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-188) | HOU: -1.5 (+155)

DET: +1.5 (-188) | HOU: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Tigers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 3-5, 3.68 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-3, 3.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Keider Montero (3-5) to the mound, while Spencer Arrighetti (7-3) will get the nod for the Astros. Montero and his team are 9-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Montero's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Astros have an 8-4-0 record against the spread in Arrighetti's starts. The Astros are 7-2 in Arrighetti's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51.9%)

Tigers vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Tigers, Houston is the underdog at -104, and Detroit is -112 playing at home.

Tigers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Astros are +155 to cover, while the Tigers are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Tigers-Astros contest on June 26, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 19-19 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 33 of 79 chances this season.

In 79 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 40-39-0 against the spread.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 52 total times this season. They've finished 26-26 in those games.

Houston is 25-23 (winning 52.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Astros have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-37-3).

The Astros have covered 45.8% of their games this season, going 38-45-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 83 hits. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .425.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 31st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has 74 hits, which leads Detroit batters this season. He's batting .268 with 36 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 49th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging among qualified batters.

Riley Greene has hit nine homers with a team-high .440 SLG this season.

Greene has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has 12 home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 94 hits with a .430 on-base percentage and a .625 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .318.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is sixth in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .234 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average is 115th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 124th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .245.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .290 with nine doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Tigers vs Astros Head to Head

6/25/2026: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/17/2026: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/16/2026: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/15/2026: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/20/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/18/2025: 10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/30/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/28/2025: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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