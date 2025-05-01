Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1
Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.
Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Angels Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (19-12) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-17)
- Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: FDSW and FDSDET
Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-148) | LAA: (+126)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 4-1, 2.12 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-4, 4.31 ERA
The Tigers will give the nod to Casey Mize (4-1, 2.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 4.31 ERA). Mize's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Mize's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have a 2-4-0 ATS record in Kikuchi's six starts with a set spread. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for four Kikuchi starts this season -- they lost each time.
Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Tigers win (52.7%)
Tigers vs Angels Moneyline
- Detroit is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +126 underdog at home.
Tigers vs Angels Spread
- The Tigers are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +114 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -137.
Tigers vs Angels Over/Under
- The over/under for the Tigers versus Angels contest on May 1 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 8-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.
- The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 31 opportunities.
- In 31 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 18-13-0 against the spread.
- The Angels have put together an 8-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.1% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Los Angeles has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).
- In the 29 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-1).
- The Angels have gone 11-18-0 ATS this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson has 26 hits, which is tops among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .241 with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .537.
- Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Zach McKinstry has 30 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .414. He's batting .323 and slugging .473.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- McKinstry has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .421 with five doubles, a triple, four walks and five RBI.
- Kerry Carpenter is batting .265 with a .520 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.
- Gleyber Torres is batting .273 with a .329 OBP and 14 RBI for Detroit this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout has a double, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .179. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .264.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 160th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.
- Nolan Schanuel's .336 on-base percentage and .385 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .250.
- He is 80th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Joseph Ward has four doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .189.
- Logan O'Hoppe has racked up 24 hits while slugging .551. Both lead his team.
