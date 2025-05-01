Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (19-12) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-17)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSDET

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-148) | LAA: (+126)

DET: (-148) | LAA: (+126) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137)

DET: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 4-1, 2.12 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-4, 4.31 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Casey Mize (4-1, 2.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 4.31 ERA). Mize's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Mize's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have a 2-4-0 ATS record in Kikuchi's six starts with a set spread. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for four Kikuchi starts this season -- they lost each time.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52.7%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Detroit is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +126 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Tigers are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +114 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -137.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Angels contest on May 1 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 8-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 31 opportunities.

In 31 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 18-13-0 against the spread.

The Angels have put together an 8-13 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Los Angeles has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

In the 29 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-1).

The Angels have gone 11-18-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 26 hits, which is tops among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .241 with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .537.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Zach McKinstry has 30 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .414. He's batting .323 and slugging .473.

He ranks ninth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters.

McKinstry has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .421 with five doubles, a triple, four walks and five RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .265 with a .520 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Gleyber Torres is batting .273 with a .329 OBP and 14 RBI for Detroit this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a double, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .179. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .264.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 160th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel's .336 on-base percentage and .385 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .250.

He is 80th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Joseph Ward has four doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .189.

Logan O'Hoppe has racked up 24 hits while slugging .551. Both lead his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!