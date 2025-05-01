NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 1

The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the New York Knicks taking on the Detroit Pistons, should provide some fireworks.

Looking for additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for all the important games in the article below.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (54.19% win probability)

Pistons (54.19% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-1.5)

Pistons (-1.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Pistons -118, Knicks +100

Pistons -118, Knicks +100 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Clippers (62.15% win probability)

Clippers (62.15% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-6)

Clippers (-6) Total: 212

212 Moneyline: Clippers -260, Nuggets +215

Clippers -260, Nuggets +215 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

