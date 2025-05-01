Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (19-12) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-25)

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and COLR

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-260) | COL: (+215)

SF: (-260) | COL: (+215) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-113) | COL: +1.5 (-106)

SF: -1.5 (-113) | COL: +1.5 (-106) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-2, 4.99 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-4, 5.93 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Justin Verlander (0-2, 4.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (0-4, 5.93 ERA). Verlander's team is 1-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Verlander's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Freeland's six starts with a set spread. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for five Freeland starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (61.6%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -260 favorite at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-113 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -106 to cover.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Rockies contest on May 1, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (68.4%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given San Francisco this season, with a -260 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 18 of 31 chances this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 14-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 27 total times this season. They've gone 4-23 in those games.

Colorado is 1-6 (winning only 14.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 30 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-20-1).

The Rockies are 11-19-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with 37 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .526. He's batting .319 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, three walks and four RBI.

Michael Yastrzemski has 25 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383. He's batting .275 and slugging .505.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Wilmer Flores has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Matt Chapman has five home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .198 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 26 hits with a .355 on-base percentage and a .474 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .268.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 58th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Goodman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run and three RBI.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .241 with four doubles, four home runs and six walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Jordan Beck is hitting .268 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks.

Mickey Moniak has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .200.

