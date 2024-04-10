Tiger Woods 2024 Masters Betting Specials

The 2024 Masters is nearly upon us, and Tiger Woods is officially in the field.

He is set to tee off at 1:24 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

The Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook list Woods at +15000 odds to win, but there are plenty of Tiger Woods prop bets for the Masters, too.

Here's a rundown.

Tiger Woods Masters Finishing Positions

Top 5: +2200

Top 10: +900

Top 20: +330

Top 30: +130

Top 40: +120

Tiger Woods to Make the Cut

To make the cut: -104

To miss the cut: -140

Tiger Woods Masters Prop Bets

Tiger Woods Specials FanDuel Sportsbook Odds To Make Birdie or Better on his 1st Hole of the Tournament +800 Bogey Free Round in the Tournament +900 Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy both to Finish in the Top 20 (Incl. Ties) +450 Any 2 of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Brooks Koepka to Finish in the Top 10 (Incl. Ties) +250 Bogey Free Round 1 +3000 Bogey Free Round 2 +3500 R1/R2 Déjà vu - Tiger to Shoot Exactly 74-73 (R1 & R2 2023) +12500 View Full Table

A lot of these markets come at long odds, but with Woods' recent performance, I'm okay being cautious with Woods' expectations this week.

Last year, Woods withdrew from the Masters after two rounds because of a foot injury.

In the first round, he made three birdies and five bogeys to finish +2. In the second round, he made just two birdies but only three bogeys to finish +1 and thus +3 through two rounds.

Across the four par 5s over two days, Woods made four birdies and four pars while making birdie on 8 and 15 both days.

Woods to make three or more birdies does come with -250 odds, but Woods made five birdies (and six bogeys) at The Genesis Invitational in February in Round 1 for a chaotic scorecard.

Woods to make a fourth birdie flips the odds to +120, but Tiger Woods To Make 3+ Birdies (or Better) in Round 1 (-250) and Tiger Woods to Make the Cut (-104) are where I'm most willing to go. Woods has never missed the cut here as a professional, and if he is teeing it up, we know that he has his sights set on performing well. Woods can start off solid. It's the full 72 holes where we still have some questions on Woods.

