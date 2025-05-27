Thunder vs. Timberwolves Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 28

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ESPN

The Oklahoma City Thunder bring a 3-1 series lead into a decisive Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which airs on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is 220.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8.5 220 -340 +275

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (70.8%)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Thunder are 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have played 82 games, with 39 wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 44 times.

Timberwolves games this year have eclipsed the over/under 54.9% of the time (45 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (29-12-1) than it has in road tilts (25-14-1).

At home, the Thunder eclipse the over/under 59.5% of the time (25 of 42 games). They've hit the over in 47.5% of games on the road (19 of 40 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-1 record) than on the road (.537, 22-19-0).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than on the road (20 of 41, 48.8%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 4.1 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 27.6 points, 5.7 boards and 4.5 assists. He is also sinking 44.7% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 4.1 triples per game (second in league).

The Timberwolves are receiving 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Julius Randle.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 12 points, 10.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 66.9% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Per game, Jaden McDaniels gets the Timberwolves 12.2 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

