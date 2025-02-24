Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSN

A pair of the league's top scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first, 32.3 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (46-10) host Anthony Edwards (fourth, 27.7 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-27) on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSN. The Thunder are heavy favorites, by 12.5 points. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -12.5 226.5 -699 +500

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (76.2%)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Thunder are 35-20-1 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves are 25-32-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 29 times out of 58 chances this season.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the total in 32 of 58 opportunities (55.2%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (20-8-1) than it has in road games (15-12-0).

The Thunder have hit the over on the over/under in 17 of 29 home games (58.6%), compared to 12 of 27 road games (44.4%).

This season, Minnesota is 10-19-1 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-13-0 ATS (.536).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Timberwolves' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.7%, 17 of 30) than away (53.6%, 15 of 28).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.3 points, 5.1 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams averages 20.9 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.1 points, 11.9 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 11 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Edwards gives the Timberwolves 27.7 points, 5.9 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Timberwolves get 14.7 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 5.8 boards and 2.1 assists.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

The Timberwolves are receiving 9.1 points, 3.1 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Timberwolves receive 8.2 points per game from Mike Conley, plus 2.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

