Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

The Oklahoma City Thunder (52-11) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first in the league scoring 32.8 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Nikola Jokic (third in the NBA with 28.9 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (41-22) on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at Paycom Center. The Thunder are 7-point home favorites in the game, which starts at 1 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 243.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7 243 -270 +220

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (72.2%)

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a game 39 times this season (39-23-1).

The Nuggets have 31 wins against the spread in 63 games this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 34 times this season.

Nuggets games this season have hit the over 37 times in 63 opportunities (58.7%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (21-10-1) than it has in road games (18-13-0).

The Thunder have eclipsed the total in 19 of 32 home games (59.4%), compared to 15 of 31 road games (48.4%).

This year, Denver is 16-15-0 at home against the spread (.516 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-16-1 ATS (.469).

In terms of the over/under, Nuggets games have gone over 20 of 31 times at home (64.5%), and 17 of 32 on the road (53.1%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 5.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.0% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 10.9 points, 11.3 boards and 4.0 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.9 boards and 10.6 assists for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are getting 21.4 points, 3.8 boards and 6.1 assists per game from Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets get 18.4 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 6.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Nuggets are receiving 15.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Christian Braun.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

