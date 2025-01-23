Thunder vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Coverage: KFAA, WFAA, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-7) are heavy favorites (-13) as they try to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they square off against the Dallas Mavericks (23-21) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on KFAA, WFAA, and FDSOK. The matchup has a point total of 220.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -13 220 -769 +540

Thunder vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (73.5%)

Thunder vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 29 times over 43 games with a set spread.

The Mavericks have played 44 games, with 22 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 44 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over 47.7% of the time (21 out of 44 games with a set point total).

In home games, Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread (16-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-8-0).

The Thunder have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (54.5%) than games on the road (42.9%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Dallas has a better winning percentage at home (.545, 12-10-0 record) than on the road (.455, 10-12-0).

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over eight of 22 times at home (36.4%), and 13 of 22 on the road (59.1%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32 points, 5.4 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 53% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Williams is averaging 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace averages 7.6 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 3.5 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Kyrie Irving provides the Mavericks 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 7.8 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Daniel Gafford averages 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is draining 70.4% of his shots from the field (fourth in league).

The Mavericks receive 13.6 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.4 boards and 2 assists.

Per game, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Mavericks 9.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

