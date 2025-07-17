WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025 Betting Odds Following Caitlin Clark Injury
On Thursday, it was announced that Caitlin Clark will not compete during All-Star Weekend in any of the events, as she nurses a groin injury.
Clark was chosen to be one of the All-Star team captains -- along with Napheesa Collier -- and selected her roster for Team Clark last week. In her absence, the WNBA has named Brittany Sykes as her replacement on the All-Star team.
The WNBA All-Star festivities begin Friday, July 18th, with the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday night.
Here are the betting odds for each of the events, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 17th.
Friday, July 18th
WNBA 3-Point Contest Betting Odds
Clark was originally set to compete in the 3-Point Contest as well. Here are the updated odds as of the July 17th announcement.
WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
Odds
|Sabrina Ionescu
|+125
|Allisha Gray
|+280
|Kelsey Plum
|+280
|Sonia Citron
|+550
WNBA Skills Challenge Betting Odds
WNBA Skills Challenge Winner
Odds
|Allisha Gray
|+250
|Skylar Diggins
|+310
|Natasha Cloud
|+310
|Courtney Williams
|+340
|Erica Wheeler
|+600
Saturday, July 19th
WNBA All-Star Game Spread, Moneyline, Total
Spread
Money
Total
|Team Collier
|-4.5 (+100)
|-164
|O 256.5
|Team Clark
|+4.5 (-122)
|+138
|U 256.5
WNBA All-Star Game MVP Betting Odds
WNBA All-Star MVP
Odds
|Napheesa Collier
|+410
|Sabrina Ionescu
|+700
|A'ja Wilson
|+800
|Kelsey Plum
|+850
|Kelsey Mitchell
|+1300
|Skylar Diggins
|+1300
|Breanna Stewart
|+1400
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which bets stand out to you for the games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.