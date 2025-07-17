WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025 Betting Odds Following Caitlin Clark Injury

On Thursday, it was announced that Caitlin Clark will not compete during All-Star Weekend in any of the events, as she nurses a groin injury.

Clark was chosen to be one of the All-Star team captains -- along with Napheesa Collier -- and selected her roster for Team Clark last week. In her absence, the WNBA has named Brittany Sykes as her replacement on the All-Star team.

The WNBA All-Star festivities begin Friday, July 18th, with the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday night.

Here are the betting odds for each of the events, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 17th.

Friday, July 18th

WNBA 3-Point Contest Betting Odds

Clark was originally set to compete in the 3-Point Contest as well. Here are the updated odds as of the July 17th announcement.

WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Odds Sabrina Ionescu +125 Allisha Gray +280 Kelsey Plum +280 Sonia Citron +550

WNBA Skills Challenge Betting Odds

WNBA Skills Challenge Winner Odds Allisha Gray +250 Skylar Diggins +310 Natasha Cloud +310 Courtney Williams +340 Erica Wheeler +600

Saturday, July 19th

WNBA All-Star Game Spread, Moneyline, Total

Spread Money Total Team Collier -4.5 (+100) -164 O 256.5 Team Clark +4.5 (-122) +138 U 256.5

WNBA All-Star Game MVP Betting Odds

WNBA All-Star MVP Odds Napheesa Collier +410 Sabrina Ionescu +700 A'ja Wilson +800 Kelsey Plum +850 Kelsey Mitchell +1300 Skylar Diggins +1300 Breanna Stewart +1400 View Full Table ChevronDown

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.