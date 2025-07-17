FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
WNBA

WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025 Betting Odds Following Caitlin Clark Injury

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025 Betting Odds Following Caitlin Clark Injury

On Thursday, it was announced that Caitlin Clark will not compete during All-Star Weekend in any of the events, as she nurses a groin injury.

Clark was chosen to be one of the All-Star team captains -- along with Napheesa Collier -- and selected her roster for Team Clark last week. In her absence, the WNBA has named Brittany Sykes as her replacement on the All-Star team.

The WNBA All-Star festivities begin Friday, July 18th, with the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday night.

Here are the betting odds for each of the events, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 17th.

Friday, July 18th

WNBA 3-Point Contest Betting Odds

Clark was originally set to compete in the 3-Point Contest as well. Here are the updated odds as of the July 17th announcement.

WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
Odds
Sabrina Ionescu+125
Allisha Gray+280
Kelsey Plum+280
Sonia Citron+550

WNBA Skills Challenge Betting Odds

WNBA Skills Challenge Winner
Odds
Allisha Gray+250
Skylar Diggins+310
Natasha Cloud+310
Courtney Williams+340
Erica Wheeler+600

Saturday, July 19th

WNBA All-Star Game Spread, Moneyline, Total

Spread
Money
Total
Team Collier-4.5 (+100)-164O 256.5
Team Clark+4.5 (-122)+138U 256.5

WNBA All-Star Game MVP Betting Odds

WNBA All-Star MVP
Odds
Napheesa Collier+410
Sabrina Ionescu+700
A'ja Wilson+800
Kelsey Plum+850
Kelsey Mitchell+1300
Skylar Diggins+1300
Breanna Stewart+1400

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for the games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup