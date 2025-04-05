Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (64-13) are favored (by 9.5 points) to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (47-30) on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is 233.5.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 233.5 -370 +295

Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (81.6%)

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Thunder are 50-25-2 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have 42 wins against the spread in 77 games this year.

Thunder games have gone over the total 41 times this season.

Lakers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 39 times in 77 opportunities (50.6%).

At home, Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread (28-11-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-14-1).

At home, the Thunder go over the over/under 60% of the time (24 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 45.9% of away games (17 of 37 contests).

Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (26-14-0) than away (16-19-2) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have finished over less often at home (19 of 40, 47.5%) than away (20 of 37, 54.1%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.6 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.4 points, 5.3 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.3 points, 10.7 boards and 3.9 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 11.6 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 boards.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10 points, 1.6 assists and 4.2 boards.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 24.6 points for the Lakers, plus 8 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Per game, Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 8.3 boards and 7.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 triples.

The Lakers get 13.1 points per game from Rui Hachimura, plus 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Lakers are receiving 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Dalton Knecht.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.