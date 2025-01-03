Thunder vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 3

Thunder vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Friday, January 3, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSOK

Two hot teams square off when the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-5) host the New York Knicks (24-10) on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. The Thunder are 4.5-point favorites and put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Knicks, winners of nine straight. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Thunder vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4.5 223.5 -198 +166

Thunder vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (60%)

Thunder vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 22 times in 33 games with a set spread.

The Knicks have played 34 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 15 times out of 34 chances this season.

Knicks games this season have gone over the point total 58.8% of the time (20 out of 34 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in home games (12-5-0) than it has in road games (10-6-0).

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in nine of 17 home matchups (52.9%). In road games, they have hit the over in six of 16 games (37.5%).

Against the spread, New York has performed better at home (8-6-1) than on the road (10-9-0).

Knicks games have gone above the over/under more often at home (nine times out of 15) than away (11 of 19) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Cason Wallace averages 6.6 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 42% from the floor.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 54.8% of his shots from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Knicks are getting 25.2 points, 3 boards and 7.7 assists per game from Jalen Brunson.

Per game, Josh Hart provides the Knicks 14.5 points, 8.8 boards and 5.7 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks are getting 16.5 points, 5 boards and 1.9 assists per game from OG Anunoby.

Per game, Mikal Bridges gets the Knicks 18.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

