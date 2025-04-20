Thunder vs. Grizzlies NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 20

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ABC

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies take the court to tip off the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder are heavy, 13-point favorites in the contest, which airs on ABC at 1 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -13 228.5 -901 +610

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (74.5%)

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Thunder are 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 41-38-3 this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total 44 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the total in 47 of 82 opportunities (57.3%).

Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread in home games (29-12-1) than it does in away games (25-14-1).

The Thunder have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (59.5%) than road tilts (47.5%).

Memphis has been better against the spread away (22-17-2) than at home (19-21-1) this season.

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under 53.7% of the time at home (22 of 41), and 61% of the time on the road (25 of 41).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in league) and 1 block.

Jalen Williams averages 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 assists and 10.7 rebounds.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists. He is also sinking 48.8% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Desmond Bane averages 19.2 points, 6.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He is also making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Grizzlies get 23.2 points per game from Ja Morant, plus 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists.

The Grizzlies get 9.9 points per game from Scotty Pippen Jr., plus 3.3 boards and 4.4 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is sinking 48.3% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.