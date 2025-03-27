Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and FDSSE

The Oklahoma City Thunder (60-12) will attempt to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (44-28) on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Paycom Center as big, 10.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSOK and FDSSE. The point total is set at 238 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10.5 238 -420 +330

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (75.5%)

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 46 times over 72 games with a set spread.

The Grizzlies have 38 wins against the spread in 72 games this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total 38 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over 59.7% of the time (43 out of 72 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 24 times in 36 opportunities at home, and it has covered 22 times in 36 opportunities in away games.

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 22 of 36 home matchups (61.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in 16 of 36 games (44.4%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (18-17-1). Away, it is .556 (20-14-2).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over 18 of 36 times at home (50%), and 25 of 36 on the road (69.4%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.8 points, 5.1 boards and 6.3 assists, shooting 52.1% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.3 points, 11 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.5% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Desmond Bane averages 19 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is also making 48.6% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is sinking 47.8% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He is making 48.8% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Zach Edey's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is draining 56.9% of his shots from the floor.

