Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox vs Angels Game Info

Boston Red Sox (29-34) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-32)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSW

Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-132) | LAA: (+112)

BOS: (-132) | LAA: (+112) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 1-1, 4.78 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 4-5, 3.41 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.41 ERA). Giolito and his team have a record of 3-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Giolito's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Angels have a 3-9-0 ATS record in Soriano's 12 starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Soriano's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Red Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (58.2%)

Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline

Boston is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +112 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Angels are -176 to cover, and the Red Sox are +146.

A total of 10 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Angels game on June 4, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 20, or 46.5%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won seven of 19 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 28 of their 63 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 31-32-0 in 63 games with a line this season.

The Angels are 23-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.9% of those games).

Los Angeles is 19-24 (winning 44.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Angels have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-28-1).

The Angels have covered 48.3% of their games this season, going 29-31-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408. He has a .285 batting average and a slugging percentage of .511.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 28th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Devers has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Jarren Duran has hit four homers this season while driving in 35 runs. He's batting .273 this season and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 53rd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging in the majors.

Duran has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .208 with four doubles and an RBI.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .244 with a .478 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .254 with a .299 OBP and 23 RBI for Boston this season.

Rafaela has safely hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .213. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .266.

Including all qualifying players, he is 149th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 159th and he is 38th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .374 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .370 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .270.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Zach Neto has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks while hitting .272.

Logan O'Hoppe's 46 hits pace his team.

Red Sox vs Angels Head to Head

6/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/2/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/13/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/12/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/7/2024: 12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/24/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2023: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

