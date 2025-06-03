FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 4

In a Wednesday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the New York Mets versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Kyle Freeland
  • Records: Marlins (23-35), Rockies (10-50)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 57.32%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 42.68%

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

  • When: 12:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Quinn Priester
  • Records: Reds (29-32), Brewers (33-28)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 55.58%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 44.42%

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. José Soriano
  • Records: Red Sox (29-33), Angels (27-32)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 58.20%
  • Angels Win Probability: 41.80%

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Ryan Gusto
  • Records: Pirates (22-38), Astros (32-27)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 53.69%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 46.31%

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Matthew Boyd
  • Records: Nationals (28-31), Cubs (37-22)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 51.03%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 48.97%

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Luis Ortiz
  • Records: Yankees (36-22), Guardians (32-26)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 62.54%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 37.46%

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Mick Abel
  • Records: Blue Jays (31-28), Phillies (36-23)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.09%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 48.91%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Braves (27-31), Diamondbacks (28-31)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 60.19%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.81%

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Kumar Rocker
  • Records: Rays (30-29), Rangers (29-31)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 58.12%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 41.88%

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Casey Mize
  • Records: White Sox (18-42), Tigers (40-21)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 65.50%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 34.50%

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Noah Cameron
  • Records: Cardinals (33-26), Royals (31-29)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 62.83%
  • Royals Win Probability: 37.17%

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Cade Povich
  • Records: Mariners (32-26), Orioles (22-36)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 53.75%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 46.25%

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Nick Pivetta
  • Records: Giants (33-27), Padres (34-24)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 54.74%
  • Giants Win Probability: 45.26%

Minnesota Twins at Athletics

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Zebby Matthews
  • Records: Athletics (23-38), Twins (32-27)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 54.67%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 45.33%

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Griffin Canning
  • Records: Dodgers (36-24), Mets (38-22)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 51.12%
  • Mets Win Probability: 48.88%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

