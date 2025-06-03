Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 4
In a Wednesday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the New York Mets versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Marlins (23-35), Rockies (10-50)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 57.32%
- Rockies Win Probability: 42.68%
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Reds (29-32), Brewers (33-28)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.58%
- Brewers Win Probability: 44.42%
Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. José Soriano
- Records: Red Sox (29-33), Angels (27-32)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -126
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 58.20%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.80%
Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Ryan Gusto
- Records: Pirates (22-38), Astros (32-27)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -134
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.69%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.31%
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Nationals (28-31), Cubs (37-22)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.03%
- Nationals Win Probability: 48.97%
Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Luis Ortiz
- Records: Yankees (36-22), Guardians (32-26)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -184
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.54%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.46%
Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Mick Abel
- Records: Blue Jays (31-28), Phillies (36-23)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.09%
- Phillies Win Probability: 48.91%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Braves (27-31), Diamondbacks (28-31)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -174
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 60.19%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.81%
Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Rays (30-29), Rangers (29-31)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.12%
- Rangers Win Probability: 41.88%
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Casey Mize
- Records: White Sox (18-42), Tigers (40-21)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 65.50%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.50%
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Cardinals (33-26), Royals (31-29)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 62.83%
- Royals Win Probability: 37.17%
Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Cade Povich
- Records: Mariners (32-26), Orioles (22-36)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.75%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.25%
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Giants (33-27), Padres (34-24)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 54.74%
- Giants Win Probability: 45.26%
Minnesota Twins at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Athletics (23-38), Twins (32-27)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.67%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.33%
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Griffin Canning
- Records: Dodgers (36-24), Mets (38-22)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 51.12%
- Mets Win Probability: 48.88%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.