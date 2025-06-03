Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 4

In a Wednesday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the New York Mets versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and COLR

FDSFL and COLR Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Kyle Freeland

Cal Quantrill vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Marlins (23-35), Rockies (10-50)

Marlins (23-35), Rockies (10-50) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 57.32%

57.32% Rockies Win Probability: 42.68%

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSWI

FDSOH and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Quinn Priester

Andrew Abbott vs. Quinn Priester Records: Reds (29-32), Brewers (33-28)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.58%

55.58% Brewers Win Probability: 44.42%

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSW

NESN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. José Soriano

Lucas Giolito vs. José Soriano Records: Red Sox (29-33), Angels (27-32)

Red Sox (29-33), Angels (27-32) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Angels Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 58.20%

58.20% Angels Win Probability: 41.80%

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SCHN

SportsNet PT and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Ryan Gusto

Mike Burrows vs. Ryan Gusto Records: Pirates (22-38), Astros (32-27)

Pirates (22-38), Astros (32-27) Astros Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.69%

53.69% Pirates Win Probability: 46.31%

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and MARQ

MASN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Matthew Boyd

MacKenzie Gore vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Nationals (28-31), Cubs (37-22)

Nationals (28-31), Cubs (37-22) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.03%

51.03% Nationals Win Probability: 48.97%

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and CLEG

Amazon Prime Video and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Luis Ortiz

Clarke Schmidt vs. Luis Ortiz Records: Yankees (36-22), Guardians (32-26)

Yankees (36-22), Guardians (32-26) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.54%

62.54% Guardians Win Probability: 37.46%

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-PH

SNET and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: José Berrios vs. Mick Abel

José Berrios vs. Mick Abel Records: Blue Jays (31-28), Phillies (36-23)

Blue Jays (31-28), Phillies (36-23) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.09%

51.09% Phillies Win Probability: 48.91%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and ARID

FDSSO and ARID Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Merrill Kelly

Chris Sale vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Braves (27-31), Diamondbacks (28-31)

Braves (27-31), Diamondbacks (28-31) Braves Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 60.19%

60.19% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.81%

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and RSN

FDSSUN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Kumar Rocker

Shane Baz vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Rays (30-29), Rangers (29-31)

Rays (30-29), Rangers (29-31) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.12%

58.12% Rangers Win Probability: 41.88%

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Casey Mize

Sean Burke vs. Casey Mize Records: White Sox (18-42), Tigers (40-21)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 65.50%

65.50% White Sox Win Probability: 34.50%

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSKC

FDSMW and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Noah Cameron

Miles Mikolas vs. Noah Cameron Records: Cardinals (33-26), Royals (31-29)

Cardinals (33-26), Royals (31-29) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 62.83%

62.83% Royals Win Probability: 37.17%

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2

ROOT Sports NW and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Cade Povich

Emerson Hancock vs. Cade Povich Records: Mariners (32-26), Orioles (22-36)

Mariners (32-26), Orioles (22-36) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.75%

53.75% Orioles Win Probability: 46.25%

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA

NBCS-BA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Nick Pivetta

Kyle Harrison vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Giants (33-27), Padres (34-24)

Giants (33-27), Padres (34-24) Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Padres Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 54.74%

54.74% Giants Win Probability: 45.26%

Minnesota Twins at Athletics

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT

NBCS-CA and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Zebby Matthews

Jeffrey Springs vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Athletics (23-38), Twins (32-27)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.67%

54.67% Athletics Win Probability: 45.33%

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SNY

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Griffin Canning

Tony Gonsolin vs. Griffin Canning Records: Dodgers (36-24), Mets (38-22)

Dodgers (36-24), Mets (38-22) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Mets Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 51.12%

51.12% Mets Win Probability: 48.88%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.