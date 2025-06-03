Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4
Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.
The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies.
The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies.
Marlins vs Rockies Game Info
- Miami Marlins (23-35) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-50)
- Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Time: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and COLR
Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIA: (-130) | COL: (+110)
- Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+168) | COL: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-5, 5.84 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-8, 5.72 ERA
The probable starters are Cal Quantrill (3-5) for the Marlins and Kyle Freeland (0-8) for the Rockies. Quantrill's team is 7-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Quantrill's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 4-8-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies have a 1-10 record in Freeland's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Marlins win (57.3%)
Prediction: Marlins win (57.3%)
Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Miami is a -130 favorite at home.
Marlins vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are at the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +168 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -205.
Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Marlins-Rockies game on June 4, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.
Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Marlins have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Miami has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 58 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Marlins are 31-27-0 against the spread in their 58 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rockies have gone 9-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.1% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Colorado has a 7-46 record (winning just 13.2% of its games).
- The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 23 times this season for a 23-34-2 record against the over/under.
- The Rockies have a 21-38-0 record ATS this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Kyle Stowers leads Miami with 56 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .488. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- He is 41st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Eric Wagaman is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .298.
- He ranks 99th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging in MLB.
- Otto Lopez has 37 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.314/.361.
- Lopez has logged a hit or more in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.
- Agustin Ramirez is batting .252 with a .311 OBP and 18 RBI for Miami this season.
- Ramirez has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has put up a team-high OBP (.322) and slugging percentage (.458). He's batting .273.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 51st in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.
- Jordan Beck leads his team with 44 hits. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .311.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 96th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.
- Ryan McMahon has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks while hitting .208.
- Brenton Doyle is hitting .212 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.
Marlins vs Rockies Head to Head
- 6/2/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/29/2024: 12-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/28/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/27/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/26/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/2/2024: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/1/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/30/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/23/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 7/22/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
