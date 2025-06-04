NHL
Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 1
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Florida Panthers.
Oilers vs Panthers Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
- Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: TNT
Oilers vs Panthers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-130)
|Panthers (+108)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Panthers win (52.4%)
Oilers vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Panthers are -230 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +184.
Oilers vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for Oilers-Panthers on June 4 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.
Oilers vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -130 favorite at home.