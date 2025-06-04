FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Data Skrive

Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 1

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Panthers Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Panthers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-130)Panthers (+108)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (52.4%)

Oilers vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Panthers are -230 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +184.

Oilers vs Panthers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Oilers-Panthers on June 4 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.

Oilers vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Florida is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -130 favorite at home.

