Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 1

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Panthers Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-130) Panthers (+108) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (52.4%)

Oilers vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Panthers are -230 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +184.

Oilers vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Panthers on June 4 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.

Oilers vs Panthers Moneyline

Florida is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -130 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!