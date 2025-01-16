Thunder vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Western-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (33-6) host the Eastern-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (34-5) on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Paycom Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET. The Thunder are just 2.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -2.5 232.5 -138 +118

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (65.2%)

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 27 times in 39 games with a set spread.

The Cavaliers have played 39 games, with 27 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times this season.

Cavaliers games this season have gone over the total in 25 of 39 opportunities (64.1%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread at home (14-5-0) than it has in road tilts (13-7-0).

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in nine of 19 home matchups (47.4%). In away games, they have hit the over in nine of 20 games (45%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.682, 15-7-0 record) than on the road (.706, 12-5-0).

In terms of the over/under, Cavaliers games have finished over 14 of 22 times at home (63.6%), and 11 of 17 on the road (64.7%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points, 5.5 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (third in league) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams is averaging 20.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.7 boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.7 points, 4.4 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 40.4% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 19 points, 9 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 57.7% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA) and 42.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Per game, Donovan Mitchell provides the Cavaliers 23.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Darius Garland provides the Cavaliers 21 points, 2.5 boards and 6.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Cavaliers are getting 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 2 assists per game from Jarrett Allen.

The Cavaliers receive 11.1 points per game from Caris LeVert, plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.