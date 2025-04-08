The Masters 2025 Golf DFS Picks: Top Plays and Values on FanDuel

It's time.

The Masters Tournament is here this week.

Storylines abound. Scottie Scheffler is seeking his third green jacket in four years. Rory McIlroy is seeking the career grand slam. Xander Schauffele has the chance to win three out of the last four majors. The LIV Tour's top names are seeking another major win.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Here's all you need to know for PGA DFS on FanDuel for this week.

PGA Daily Fantasy Augusta National Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,555 yards (long)

: 7,555 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 51.7 yards (massive)

: 51.7 yards (massive) Average Green Size : 6,486 square feet (larger than average)

: 6,486 square feet (larger than average) Green Type : Bentgrass

: Bentgrass Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -11, -12, -10, -10

: -11, -12, -10, -10 Recent Cut Lines : +6, +3, +4, +3 In 2020, The Masters was held in November. Dustin Johnson won at -20, setting the course record for aggregate scoring. Those conditions were outliers.

: +6, +3, +4, +3

Augusta National Course Key Stats

Considered a second-shot golf course, Augusta National sees that beared out in the stats, but we also see a few other stats correlate well with total strokes gained at the course in recent years.

Distance (much more than accuracy) is tied to total strokes gained at Augusta National, and strokes gained: approach (with an emphasis on proximity and strokes gained from 150-plus yards) is correlated with scoring, as well.

You'll also see elevated importance on strokes gained: around the green, a volatile stat over small samples.

That checks all three tee-to-green boxes, and then we get to the greens. The lightning fast bentgrass greens will ultimately decide who wins and loses. However, the correlation between total scoring and strokes gained: putting is quite weak compared to other stats.

It's not enough to make some great shots. You have to avoid bad shots and recover (which is why we see scrambling rate out as important, too).

Per datagolf, the last four winners have ranked 1st, 1st, 2nd, and 2nd in strokes gained: tee to green for the tournament while ranking, respectively, 22nd, 22nd, 13th, and 23rd in strokes gained: putting.

The Masters DFS Top Plays

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel daily fantasy golf salary. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted. All betting odds come from the Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Masters DFS Studs

Scottie Scheffler ($13,500 | +400)

At the top of the board, it's a two-man race -- whether we're talking betting odds or FanDuel salary.

Scottie Scheffler's salary is $13,500, and his win odds at FanDuel Sportsbook are +400. Rory McIlroy's numbers are $12,800 and +650, respectively.

Both are in great form and have what it takes to win here (yes, even Rory, whose Augusta form is better than public perception -- in my opinion).

But Scheffler has won here twice, and the putter came back to life in his last start in Houston when he gained +1.77 strokes per round on the green when he finished T2.

Over the last 50 rounds, Scheffler ranks first in strokes gained: approach and fifth in strokes gained: off the tee. Even with struggles with the putter, he's 26th in putting in that span.

His putting splits from within 15 feet this season are good for 82nd-percentile numbers on the PGA Tour. If deciding on one of the top two this week, it's Scheffler edging out Rory for me.

Collin Morikawa ($12,100 | +1600)

Everybody else feels like a value behind Scheffler and McIlroy, but Collin Morikawa is the only other golfer with a salary above $12,000 this week, and that could lead to him going overlooked.

Morikawa, though, leads the field in strokes gained: tee to green since the start of 2025 by 0.40 shots per round (Morikawa is at +2.60 with Rory at +2.20), and Morikawa's distance in that span is basically neutral compared to the world average male golfer -- per datagolf.

Additionally, Morikawa's putting splits at Augusta National the last four years (as long as we've had strokes gained data) are strong. We're talking top-20 putting splits with positive strokes gained: putting in each of those four years.

Shane Lowry ($10,400 | +3500)

In case you scrubbed past it, I'm going to highlight a note from the course breakdown above:

"Per datagolf, the last four winners have ranked 1st, 1st, 2nd, and 2nd in strokes gained: tee to green for the tournament while ranking, respectively, 22nd, 22nd, 13th, and 23rd in strokes gained: putting."

Augusta National is a complete test, but putting itself is a little downgraded by comparison to T2G game.

Shane Lowry, over his last 50 rounds, ranks top-25 in all three tee-to-green stats: 23rd off the tee, 9th in approach, and 20th around the green.

His putting splits from within 15 feet on Tour this season rank him in the 61st percentile, as well.

Others to Consider

Jon Rahm ($11,800 | +1400) - Rahm has dominant Augusta form and is playing good golf since last summer and into 2025.

- Rahm has dominant Augusta form and is playing good golf since last summer and into 2025. Bryson DeChambeau ($11,400 | +2000) - DeChambeau's driver is still his main weapon, and he finally seemed to figure out Augusta last year with a T6 and plus ball-striking.

- DeChambeau's driver is still his main weapon, and he finally seemed to figure out Augusta last year with a T6 and plus ball-striking. Brooks Koepka ($10,700 | +3000) - Koepka's wedges and irons are in form since March on the LIV Tour, and he owns five career top-25s at Augusta in nine starts.

- Koepka's wedges and irons are in form since March on the LIV Tour, and he owns five career top-25s at Augusta in nine starts. Will Zalatoris ($10,100 | +5500) - Zalatoris has finished top-10 in all three career Masters starts and has gained on approach in six straight events in 2025.

The Masters DFS Mid-Range Plays

Patrick Cantlay ($10,000 | +3500)

Patrick Cantlay has the ability to lead a field in strokes gained -- tee to green for sure: he's top-26 in all three tee-to-green stats and 18th in overall ball-striking over his last 50 rounds.

The biggest concern for Cantlay is the putter. He's 43rd in strokes gained in that span on the greens, and since the start of this Tour season, he's a 23rd-percentile putter from within 15 feet. That's not ideal.

He also hasn't putted particularly well on these greens in the past.

With that said, the T2G numbers matter more at Augusta than just the flat stick, and Cantlay is coming in with solid odds to outperform his salary based on his overall form.

Russell Henley ($9,900 | +5000)

Russell Henley picked up a signature win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, finally getting a breakthrough victory during his new peak.

Henley finished T38 at Augusta last year after a T4 in 2023. In total, he owns four top-25s and seven straight made cuts in eight Masters starts.

Henley is 17th in strokes gained: tee to green over the last 50 rounds and is an 82nd-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour this season.

Henley's last three major finishes: T23 at the PGA, T7 at the U.S. Open, and 5th at The Open.

Others to Consider

Corey Conners ($9,800 | +6000) - Great T2G golfer right now with three career top-10s at Augusta -- all in the last five years.

- Great T2G golfer right now with three career top-10s at Augusta -- all in the last five years. Robert Macintyre ($9,600 | +5500) - The lefty ranks 10th in tee-to-green the last 50 rounds and has finished top-25 in both Augusta starts in his career.

- The lefty ranks 10th in tee-to-green the last 50 rounds and has finished top-25 in both Augusta starts in his career. Sepp Straka ($9,400 | +8000) - Third-best iron player in the field the last 50 rounds (15th overall in T2G) and has made all three career cuts at Augusta.

The Masters DFS Value Plays

Sergio Garcia ($8,700 | +8000)

A former Masters winner, Sergio Garcia enters with good global form; he ranks seventh in the field in strokes gained: tee to green in 2025 across 15 ShotLink rounds, per datagolf.

Garcia won in Hong Kong in March. The putter went cold in Singapore for a T32, but he's entering with two straight top-fives (on the Asian Tour and the LIV Tour).

It's worth noting that he's missed five of his last six cuts at Augusta since winning, yet the form seems to be there for Garcia right now.

Keegan Bradley ($8,600 | +11000)

Keegan Bradley ranks 16th in the field in strokes gained: tee to green over his last 50 rounds and is top-25 in distance gained, as well.

He's quietly played Augusta well (for a salary like this), having finished top-25 in three of his last five starts while making the cut in all five.

Interestingly, Bradley has putted well on these fast greens in his two starts since we have ShotLink data from Augusta National, as well.

Others to Consider

Lucas Glover ($8,800 | +20000) - Glover is 10th in strokes gained: approach over his last 50 rounds and ranks in the 69th-percentile on Tour in putting from within 15 feet this season.

- Glover is 10th in strokes gained: approach over his last 50 rounds and ranks in the 69th-percentile on Tour in putting from within 15 feet this season. J.J. Spaun ($8,500 | +12000) - The runner-up at THE PLAYERS, Spaun is 6th in approach the last 50 rounds and a 64th-percentile putter from within 15 feet this season.

- The runner-up at THE PLAYERS, Spaun is 6th in approach the last 50 rounds and a 64th-percentile putter from within 15 feet this season. Phil Mickelson ($8,100 | +12000) - Phil has made seven straight cuts at Augusta, including a T2 in 2023; he's piping the irons and putting well in a small sample (12 rounds) in 2025.

- Phil has made seven straight cuts at Augusta, including a T2 in 2023; he's piping the irons and putting well in a small sample (12 rounds) in 2025. Denny McCarthy ($7,800 | +15000) - Always a great putter, McCarthy's irons are trending up (36th over the last 50 rounds); he finished T45 here last year while putting well (3rd in SG:P).

Get a No Sweat Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to use your knowledge to build some daily fantasy golf lineups? Check out all of this week's contests over at FanDuel and all golf betting odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.