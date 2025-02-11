The Genesis Invitational: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

The PGA Tour heads back to a familiar course: Torrey Pines (South).

Torrey Pines is familiar for a bit of a different reason this year, though: the Tour just stopped here three weeks ago.

Due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, this week's Genesis Invitational is held not at Riviera but rather at Torrey Pines' South Course.

Here's all you need to know.

The Genesis Invitational Info

Torrey Pines (South) Course Info

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,765 yards (long)

: 7,765 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 26.6 yards (tight)

: 26.6 yards (tight) Average Green Size : 5,000 square feet (small)

: 5,000 square feet (small) Green Type : Poa

: Poa Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -8, -13, -13, -15, -14

: -8, -13, -13, -15, -14 Recent Cut Lines: +1, -3, E, -3, -1

Torrey Pines (South) Course Key Stats

I'm not just running back my notes from Torrey a few weeks ago, but I'm not changing too much drastically.

According to the GCSAA, the yardages and cuts for this week's event will be the same as they were for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Torrey Pines South is friendly to long hitters in general, and an above-average frequency of approach shots will be coming from 200-plus yards.

But the winner isn't always a long hitter (Harris English just won this year with neutral driving distance). Basically, being short isn't helpful.

Prior to English's win, each of the last five winners ranked top-10 in strokes gained: putting (reminder we have data on just the three ShotLink rounds at the South Course and not the North Course). English ranked third in putting during his win.

Jon Rahm was 20th in strokes gained: putting during his 2021 U.S. Open win here.

The Genesis Invitational Past Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five years at Torrey Pines in total including their strokes gained data at this event. The sample I'm using is the Farmers Insurance Open from 2022 through 2025 and the 2021 U.S. Open.

Name FanDuel Salary Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2025 FIO 2024 FIO 2023 FIO 2022 FIO 2021 US Open Sungjae Im $10,800 2.06 37.07 4 MC 4 6 35 Hideki Matsuyama $11,600 1.67 33.47 32 13 9 30 26 Collin Morikawa $11,900 2.45 24.52 - MC 3 - 4 Jason Day $10,400 1.71 23.99 32 MC 7 3 - Taylor Pendrith $9,800 1.33 23.90 7 9 60 16 MC Samuel Stevens $9,200 1.85 22.22 2 43 13 - - Keegan Bradley $9,400 1.34 21.39 15 43 2 65 - View Full Table ChevronDown

The Genesis Invitational Field Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT WM Phoenix Open AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Farmers Insurance Open The American Express Sony Open Sepp Straka $10,100 2.24 35.79 15 7 - 1 30 Thomas Detry $9,600 1.63 26.03 1 48 15 - 53 Nick Taylor $8,700 1.55 24.79 25 33 - 12 1 Justin Thomas $11,400 2.01 24.09 6 48 - 2 - Jason Day $10,400 1.82 21.80 - 13 32 3 - J.J. Spaun $8,700 1.20 20.36 WD 33 15 29 3 Samuel Stevens $9,200 0.96 19.16 44 17 2 51 59 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Genesis Invitational Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Collin Morikawa

Odds To Win Genesis Invitational (+1400)

To Finish Top 10 (+140)

Collin Morikawa's game has been great for a while now, and he sets up well at Torrey Pines (South) despite a bit of a lack of distance.

To clarify, he's not short by any means, and his distance gains in recent rounds are hard to ignore.

Additionally, Morikawa continues to be due for putting regression as an 87th-percentile putter from within 15 feet since the start of last season.

Only Morikawa ranks top-15 in strokes gained: off the tee, approach, and putting categories over the last 50 rounds, too.

Taylor Pendrith

Odds To Win Genesis Invitational (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+330)

To Finish Top 20 (+130)

Pendrith has finished T13 at The Sentry, T45 at the Sony Open, T7 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2025, and that T7 at the Farmers was (mostly) at this week's course, Torrey Pines (South).

Pendrith was T9 at Torrey in 2024, as well, and over the last 50 rounds, the Canadian ranks 6th in strokes gained: ball-striking.

Pendrith also is an 84th-percentile putter from within 15 feet since the start of last season.

Sam Burns

Odds To Win Genesis Invitational (+5000)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+150)

Sam Burns was a second-tier favorite last week and now comes at a much longer number after a T49 at the WM Phoenix Open in a rare week where he lost strokes putting.

Burns struck it well with the irons and -- as usual -- gained distance in a bit of a letdown in terms of his finish.

He'll need to overcome spotty form at Torrey Pines, but the number is nice right now compared to his long-term form.

Russell Henley

Odds To Win Genesis Invitational (+6000)

To Finish Top 10 (+400)

To Finish Top 20 (+150)

Henley finished T5 in his last time out at Pebble Beach with great putting, but the putter is consistently good for him, so we don't need to balk at that output.

Also consistent for Henley are the irons.

Mathematically speaking, Henley is in the top 10 in consistency with the irons over his last 50 rounds among this field and is an 87th-percentile putter from within 15 feet since the start of last season.

There's a reason I like him often, and while the finishing position markets are more interesting for him this week in a signature event, a partial unit on a win still makes sense for Henley, who finished T13 here in 2021 when this was a U.S. Open setup.

