TGL 2025: Teams, Rosters, and Betting Odds for New Golf League

The first TGL season -- a new golf league headed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- is set to start on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025.

But what about the teams, rosters, and TGL betting odds?

We've got those answers, too.

TGL Teams and Rosters

There are six teams in the first season of the TGL.

Here are the teams -- and the rosters.

Atlanta Drive GC

Roster

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Billy Horschel

Lucas Glover

Boston Common Golf

Roster

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Keegan Bradley

Adam Scott

Jupiter Links Golf Club

Roster

Tiger Woods

Max Homa

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Los Angeles Golf Club

Roster

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Justin Rose

Tommy Fleetwood

New York Golf Club

Roster

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club

Roster

Ludvig Åberg

Wyndham Clark

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

2025 TGL Betting Odds

Here are the TGL Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, as of Friday, December 20th, 2024.

Team Championship Odds Los Angeles +340 Boston Common +360 New York +380 Atlanta Drive +450 The Bay +470 Jupiter Links +650

