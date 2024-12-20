FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

TGL 2025: Teams, Rosters, and Betting Odds for New Golf League

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

TGL 2025: Teams, Rosters, and Betting Odds for New Golf League

The first TGL season -- a new golf league headed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- is set to start on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025.

What's that? What is TGL? We have you covered on how the TGL works here at FanDuel Research.

But what about the teams, rosters, and TGL betting odds?

We've got those answers, too.

TGL Teams and Rosters

There are six teams in the first season of the TGL.

Here are the teams -- and the rosters.

Atlanta Drive GC

Roster

  • Justin Thomas
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Billy Horschel
  • Lucas Glover

Boston Common Golf

Roster

  • Rory McIlroy
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Adam Scott

Jupiter Links Golf Club

Roster

  • Tiger Woods
  • Max Homa
  • Tom Kim
  • Kevin Kisner

Los Angeles Golf Club

Roster

  • Collin Morikawa
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Justin Rose
  • Tommy Fleetwood

New York Golf Club

Roster

  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club

Roster

  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Shane Lowry

2025 TGL Betting Odds

Here are the TGL Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, as of Friday, December 20th, 2024.

Team
Championship Odds
Los Angeles+340
Boston Common+360
New York+380
Atlanta Drive+450
The Bay+470
Jupiter Links+650

