TGL 2025: Teams, Rosters, and Betting Odds for New Golf League
The first TGL season -- a new golf league headed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- is set to start on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025.
What's that? What is TGL? We have you covered on how the TGL works here at FanDuel Research.
But what about the teams, rosters, and TGL betting odds?
We've got those answers, too.
TGL Teams and Rosters
There are six teams in the first season of the TGL.
Here are the teams -- and the rosters.
Atlanta Drive GC
Roster
- Justin Thomas
- Patrick Cantlay
- Billy Horschel
- Lucas Glover
Boston Common Golf
Roster
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Keegan Bradley
- Adam Scott
Jupiter Links Golf Club
Roster
- Tiger Woods
- Max Homa
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
Los Angeles Golf Club
Roster
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Rose
- Tommy Fleetwood
New York Golf Club
Roster
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Xander Schauffele
- Cameron Young
The Bay Golf Club
Roster
- Ludvig Åberg
- Wyndham Clark
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
2025 TGL Betting Odds
Here are the TGL Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, as of Friday, December 20th, 2024.
Team
Championship Odds
|Los Angeles
|+340
|Boston Common
|+360
|New York
|+380
|Atlanta Drive
|+450
|The Bay
|+470
|Jupiter Links
|+650
