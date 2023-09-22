Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

College football's Saturday slate includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders facing the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-220) | West Virginia: (+180)

Texas Tech: (-220) | West Virginia: (+180) Spread: Texas Tech: -5.5 (-115) | West Virginia: +5.5 (-105)

Texas Tech: -5.5 (-115) | West Virginia: +5.5 (-105) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Betting Trends

Texas Tech is winless against the spread this year.

Texas Tech has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this year.

One of Texas Tech's two games this season has hit the over.

West Virginia has posted two wins against the spread this season.

West Virginia doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

Two West Virginia games (of three) have hit the over this year.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Raiders win (63.4%)

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Point Spread

Texas Tech is favored by 5.5 points over West Virginia. Texas Tech is -115 to cover the spread, with West Virginia being -105.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Over/Under

An over/under of 53.5 has been set for Texas Tech-West Virginia on September 23, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Moneyline

Texas Tech is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while West Virginia is a +180 underdog.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas Tech 34.7 53 25.3 75 59.5 2 3 West Virginia 29.3 77 20.3 49 50.5 1 3

